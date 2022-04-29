The Majority caucus in parliament has slammed the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for suggesting that its leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has been having secret meetings with the judiciary over the minority’s E-levy suit.

The majority caucus said it takes strong exception to the comments by Mr. Ablakwa which amounts to “reckless insinuations.”

Mr. Ablakwa has in recent times called out the Majority Leader over the latter’s comments that the minority’s E-levy suit will amount to nothing.

Ablakwa said Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu’s conviction that the minority’s legal action against the passage of the E-levy will amount to nothing suggests that there is a predetermined outcome of the legal action which Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is aware of.

But the Majority caucus in a statement said Ablakwa’s allegations are irresponsible.

“Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘s reckless insinuations, in addition to direct irresponsible allegations from him that the Majority Leader, Mr. “Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has become the official mouthpiece of the Supreme Court are condemnable and destructive,” it said in the statement.

The Majority said the posture and comments of Ablakwa goes to paint a picture of bias of the judiciary which could negatively affect the country’s democracy.

“The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has not had and would not have any such clandestine meetings in any form whatsoever with the Judiciary over this or any other suit.

It remains our legal opinion that the suit currently before the Courts, lacks merit and would be dismissed accordingly,” the majority stressed.

Some members of the Minority Caucus, including Ablakwa, are challenging the passage of the e-levy in the Supreme Court.

They subsequently filed an injunction on the implementation pending the final determination of the case. The case is expected to be heard on May 4th, 2022.

However, the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, has served notice that the tax measure is coming into full force in May, a position the conveners of the #Fixthecountry movement who staged a protest against the E-levy even before its passage, find problematic.

They have vowed to use available legal means to stop the GRA.

Read the full statement below:

Majority Leader Has Not Met Judiciary

The Majority Caucus in Parliament takes a strong exception to repeated comments by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa insinuating that the Majority Leader may have held secret meetings which equip him with the foreknowledge on what would be the outcome of the suit at the Supreme Court, which seeks to invalidate the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘s reckless insinuations, in addition to direct irresponsible allegations from him that the Majority Leader, Mr. “Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has become the official mouthpiece of the Supreme Court” are condemnable and destructive.

It is expected that the right-thinking members of the Minority Caucus he belongs and the political party he represents, would draw his attention to a picture of bias his comments creates for the Judiciary and the vicious consequences thereof for our democracy.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has not had and would not have any such clandestine meetings in any form whatsoever with the Judiciary over this or any other suit.

It remains our legal opinion that the suit currently before the Courts, lacks merit and would be dismissed accordingly.