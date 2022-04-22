The Majority Caucus in Parliament has downplayed the Minority’s decision to seek legal redress over the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

The Minority Caucus has already gone to the Supreme Court to fight the passage of the E-levy by the Majority side of Parliament, despite the walkout by Minority MPs.

They subsequently filed an injunction on the implementation of the e-levy pending the final determination of the case.

According to the Majority caucus, the appropriate parliamentary resolution processes were not followed through by the Minority before heading to court.

Addressing journalists, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu says it behoves on the Minority to provide substantial evidence to their claim.

“The burden of proof lies on the Minority to go to court and prove their case. No Supreme Court anywhere indulges in processes and procedures relating to Parliament. It is the reason why when they took a vote on the supposed rejection of the budget statement, they pushed for a division. They [Minority] pushed themselves into a labyrinth.”

The apex court has scheduled the hearing of the case for May 4, 2022, three days after the planned date for the implementation of the levy.

Parliament passed the bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the absence of the Minority MPs, who had walked out before the Bill was considered at the second reading stage.

The levy, which was amended from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, will be a tax on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments.

The charge will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

Critics of the proposal have warned that this new levy will negatively impact the Fintech space, as well as hurt low-income people and those outside the formal banking sector.