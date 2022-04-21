The Lands Commission has challenged persons claiming to have interest in some lands at Mpehuasem in the Ayawaso West Municipality to show proof to have controversies around the parcels of lands resolved.

It comes on the back of allegations of abuse and use of state power against the Commission following the demolition of properties in the area.

The Chief of Mpehuasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampao VI, had alleged that the Lands Commission had threatened the peace in the community after the purported demolition.

But in a statement, the Commission said it “wants to assure the public that as the manager of public lands, it will continue to act in the interest of the state to protect all public lands. Any person who claims to have an interest in any part of the Mpehuasem public land should approach the Commission with his/her documents.”

Executive Director of the Lands Commission, James Ebenezer Kobina Dadson, clarified the facts of the matter as follows: