Former President, John Dramani Mahama has extended his warmest sympathies to the family of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), following the death of his first son.

Bishop Dag’s son, Dr. David Heward-Mills died in the United States after a short illness on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the age of 31.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said he has visited the Dags to commiserate with them.

He described the passing as painful while sharing in the pain of the bereaved family.

The former President was in the company of some executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I visited the Heward-Mills family on Thursday evening to express my condolences to Bishop Dag and the family on the loss of their son, Dr. David Heward-Mills. Losing your child is a painful experience. Bishop Dag, his family and the church’s loss is our loss. We all feel the deep pain. I also expressed the condolences of my wife, Lordina, and the National Democratic Congress to the family and the Lighthouse Group of Churches”, Mr. Mahama wrote.

David before his death, worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

Death makes nonsense of everything’ – Bishop Dag

In a sermon titled, ‘The grave is not the end’, Bishop Dag said his son’s death has created a “funny environment.”

“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me, am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It [spoils everything. It brings a funny environment, and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away, but that is how it is.”