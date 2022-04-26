The Interior Ministry has declared May 2 and May 3, 2022, as public holidays.

According to two separate statements issued by the ministry, Sunday 1st May, 2022, which marks May Day or Workers’ Day is a statutory public holiday.

Given that the holiday falls on a weekend, Monday, May 2, 2022, will be used to observe the day.

“In view of the fact that 1st May, 2022 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 2nd May, 2022, as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the Ministry’s statement said.

May 3 holiday

The May 3, 2022 holiday, is to mark Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid is celebrated after Ramadan by Muslims in Ghana and across the world.

“The public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 3rd May, 2022, which marks Eid-ul-Fitr, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the ministry’s statement said.

Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed in Ramadan and throughout the month, they fast and engage in other rituals to get closer to Allah.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).