The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana says it will meet with the president, Nana Akufo-Addo next month over the controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy).

Although the 1.5% tax is set to take off from Sunday, May 1, 2022, the mobile money agents are seeking audience with the President because they were never consulted on the move.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the Association, Dela Dunstan Abotsi, said he hopes the engagement with the President would bring a resolution to their concerns.

“The president has given us an invitation to come for a meeting next month, hence our hands are tied on making any move until we meet with him. We wouldn’t want to do anything that we will be sorry for later. Imagine taking a decision and after meeting with the president, everything goes well.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the highly anticipated implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) in May 2022, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has called for a review of portions of the law to exclude the 1.5% charge on payment of salaries made via mobile money.

According to the chamber, per the current law, salaries that are paid via mobile money would attract the 1.5% charge, whereas salaries paid through banks will not attract any E-levy.