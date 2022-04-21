The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has lauded the move by the Minority in Parliament, to have an injunction placed on the implementation of the controversial electronic transfer levy.

The levy, which was amended from 1.75% to 1.50%, is a tax on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments, was passed on March 29, 2022, in the absence of the Minority MPs, who staged a walkout.

The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, filed an injunction application at the Supreme Court in Accra against the implementation of the levy, which is supposed to take effect in May 2022, pending the final determination of their main case against the approval of the policy by the Majority side of Parliament.

In a Citi News interview, Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Theophilus Totimea, said they want the court to rule in favour of the Minority MPs.

“Government went ahead to push for the implementation of the E-Levy, despite our resistance. We are glad that at least, with the Minority’s move for an injunction on its implementation, it will be put on hold for now.”

“We are hoping that the Minority will be firm in its movement so that we don’t have to pay the levy. Although it has not been implemented yet, our business has started feeling the heat. We are losing customers.”

Critics of the levy have warned that it will negatively impact the Fintech space, as well as hurt low-income people and those outside the formal banking sector.

The government has, however, argued the levy would widen the tax net and that could raise an extra GH¢6.9 billion in 2022.