Communication giant, MTN, is supporting the training of 1,000 girls in the Bono East Region under the Girls In ICT programme spearheaded by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization.

1,000 girls selected from Basic 5 to JHS 2 in the Bono East Region are expected to be trained in ICT.

This year’s programme is under the theme: ‘Access and Safety’, and the girls are being trained in Cybersecurity and Scratch programming.

The Ministry of Communication and Digitalization is collaborating with the Ghana Investment Fund For Electronic Communications (GIFEC), MTN, the various Regional Coordinating Councils, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Ghana Education Service.

The Acting Chief Corporate Service Officer of MTN Ghana, Nana Kofi Asare, speaking to Citi News said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, MTN remains committed to supporting the government’s effort to bridge the digital divide.

“Against this background, we have been supporting the initiative since its inception with donations in cash, kind, and personnel for the mentorship programme.”

Nana Kofi Asare added that “As part of MTN Ghana’s 25th anniversary, the business decided to invest a bit more in ICT to benefit more girls. MTN Ghana is supporting the Girls in ICT programme with Ghc10 million to cover the cost of the project over a three-year period starting from 2021. Payment of the funds is being spread over a 3-year period, with an amount of GHc3.33million to be paid annually.”

A facilitator at the ICT training, Evans Asante, noted that the program will go a long way to enhance the computer skills of the girls.

He urged the government to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT, especially in rural communities, by providing ICT laboratories and computers.

A pupil of Techiman Adventist Junior High School, Josephine Boateng, was excited that she can now do certain things on her own, such as creating a folder and animation.