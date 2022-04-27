The National Labour Commission (NLC), says it may take legal action against any of the parties that violate the terms of agreement in the ongoing Political Neutrality Allowance negotiations.

The Commission is currently resolving an impasse between the Ministry of Finance and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association on a payment plan of the controversial Neutrality Allowance.

The parties are expected to conclude on the matter today, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah, noted that his outfit will enforce the labour laws on any of the parties who do not heed the terms of the agreement.

“At the moment, government has not stated that it will not comply. Failure by the parties to reach an agreement in the enforcement of the terms of agreement [will come with repercussions]. The Commission will enforce it. We have a legal department which does the enforcement. We have several ways of doing that. First, we call on the parties to respect it and the worse is going to court to enforce a court order.”

The demand for the Neutrality Allowance has generated public debate with divided opinion on the relevance of such an allowance.

While some contend that the government giving in to this demand will open the floodgate for other allowance claims from the state, some believe that such an allowance is important to keep civil and local government workers away from serving based on their political interests.

CLOGSAG has called the bluff of critics of the payment of the controversial neutrality allowance as directed by the National Labour Commission, NLC.

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo, insists that all negotiations and documentation on the payment of the allowance have been concluded.

He disclosed that the National Labour Commission has instructed the Finance Ministry to pay the said allowance of which a payment plan will soon be rolled out.

Isaac Bampoe Addo was reacting to concerns raised by the public, stakeholders and some think tanks who have kicked against the allowance and advocated for its complete withdrawal.