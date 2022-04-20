Saturday, April 30, 2022, will see some of the very best stand-up comedians in Ghana entertain audience with some of the finest jokes on planet Earth at the ‘Noire Comedy Uncensored’ event.

The event is headlined by Ghana-based-Nigerian comedian, Hogan, and will feature other acts like Pararan, Genesis, and Teekay, to give the audience a take-home bliss.

Noire Comedy Uncensored promises to get the audience laughing out loud non-stop.

Laughter is a tranquillizer as well as an inducer of thoughts, thus, that evening, attendees will be firmly reminded that if they have weak diaphragms, they may want to consult their doctors before making their way to Noire Lounge, opposite KFC East Legon, Accra at 7:30pm.

Seasoned songwriter, Darkovibes will be bringing his blends of highlife, hip hop and rap grooves to the lovers of comedy on the night.

Also, sensational songstresses, Zakia and Cathy Brown will be serenading at intervals.

Drinks and lots of Ghanaian, Nigerian and Intercontinental dishes to keep the mood alive will also be available.

The gate fee goes for a ‘cool’ GH¢50 for males and GH¢30 for females.

This event is powered by Noire Lounge, Kikibees and YemmeYbaba.