The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to hold its annual Constituency Delegates Conference from April 28 , 2022, to May 4, 2022.

A statement from the party said the congress will come off despite the statutory holidays of May Day and Eid-Ul-Fitr.

It thus entreated the Constituency Elections Committee to “determine the appropriate day within the given period to conduct the conference and hold the elections under the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations.”

The affirmation of the dates was made by the party’s National Steering Committee at an emergency meeting held on Sunday 24th April 2022 pursuant to Article 10 (10)(1) of the party’s constitution.

Nominations

The NPP has already opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party at the constituency level.

It has also indicated that the date for its National Delegates Congress which is expected to come off from July 14, 2022, to July 16, 2022, remains unchanged.

“The [national] election will be held on the initial date. We do not intend to change the dates. Reports of any change in date are untrue,” the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said.