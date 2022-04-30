11 aspirants contesting to be New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Yendi constituency have withdrawn from the race.

The 11 will therefore not feature in the constituency elections slated for Sunday, May 1, 2022.

In a communiqué, the 11 persons who challenged the legality of the elections said they believe that the party’s decision to rule against them after assessing their complaints “breaches the rule of natural justice as it is tilted towards favouring and protecting the Hon. Member of Parliament for Yendi; Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama against that of the interest and sustenance of the party.”

They said despite their dissatisfaction with the outcome, they will accept it to enable the party move forward, but indicated that they will not participate in the polls since it will go against their belief that the election is not credible.

They contended that the register being used for the elections is compromised, and hence cannot guarantee a trustworthy result.

“We are, by this communiqué, withdrawing from the upcoming constituency election which is slated for Sunday, 1st May 2022. Participating in this election will go against our earlier decision of not having anything to do with the compromised register. We therefore describe this said election as a sham and cannot be part of it,” they said in their communiqué.

The 11 aspirants included Abubakari Sadiq, who was contesting to become the constituency chairman.

