The President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Michael Abuah, says the students’ body has set aside 50,000 to pay part of the fees for a number of students who have paid more than fifty percent of their fees.

This follows the deferment of over 6,000 students by the management of KNUST for their inability to pay their school fees.

According to the SRC President, out of the total number of affected persons, over two thousand three hundred persons are needy students who have been offered bursaries yet to reflect in their accounts.

The students’ body also debunked claims by the management of the University that some of the over six thousand students who have been deferred used their school fees to engage in betting and other misapplications.

Michael Abuah further noted that the SRC is engaging with the University to ensure that students who pay up to the minimum amount subsequently will have their deferrals reversed.

“The SRC has negotiated to make sure that if you even pay today, you can have your status reverted. The SRC has also negotiated that these people will have their monies hit their accounts by Monday. Today, [Thursday] they are starting the first tranche of money disbursement to make sure these people are alleviated from such situations.”