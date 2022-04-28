Over 9,754 students have graduated with various degrees from the University of Education, Winneba.

Out of this figure 2,575 students representing 26.40% will be awarded diploma, 6,887 students representing 70.64 % will be awarded first degrees, while 292 students representing 2.99% will be awarded various post graduate degrees.

According to the school, the gender breakdown is encouraging with 3,684 males accounting for 38.93% of students graduating with various degrees, whiles 5,778 females account for 61.07% of the total figure.

Out of the 6,812 graduating students presented for graduation, 96 students got first class out of which 16 of them are males and 80 female.

975 students also got second class upper awards with 326 of them being males and 649 being female.

Speaking to Citi News, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, applauded the females for overwhelmingly dominating in male dominated area.

“The females in this graduation ceremony must be applauded for dominating in a male dominated area. This is encouraging and they must keep it up” Prof. Avoke said.

The Vice Chancellor again advised the students to be ambassadors of change and take advantage of the opportunities that comes with it.

“Don’t go to your jobsite with the aim of undermining your bosses or conspiring against the leadership of the institutions where you would be posted rather collaborate and work together to ensure success” Prof. Avoke added.

On the issue of the tragedy that caused the death of six students from the University who were returning to school, the Vice Chancellor said they school has arranged for a specialised medical service from the Trauma and Specialist hospital for the injured as well as psychological care.”

Council chairman of the university, Nana Ofori Ansah I, indicted that the University has complied with the directive of the Winneba High Court that directed the reinstatement of Prof. Mawutor Avoke and some other staff of the school.

He added that Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorley and all other persons have been reinstated accordingly and to their respective grades as directed by the court.

“We have complied with the directives of the Winneba High Court that directed that all affected staff of the University including Vice Chancellor Prof. Mawutor Avoke be reinstated. We have also set up a reconciliation commitee where all petitions regarding the happenings of the University are brought to. This will help heal the wounds”Council Chairman Nana Ofori Ansah I said.