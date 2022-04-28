Aqua Africa, owners of Trashy Bags Africa, have announced their decision to dedicate part of their revenue from the sale of upcycled plastic products to turtle conservation in coastal communities.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com during the opening of the company’s new showroom at Labone, Accra, the Founder and Managing Director of Aqua Africa, Philip Foster, said environmental protection forms an integral part of the operations of Trashy Bags Africa, and thus, a contribution of the sale of every bag manufactured by the company will be donated to support efforts to protect turtles from extinction.

Ghanaian social enterprise @TrashyBags collects plastic waste, upcycles them to school bags which are donated to children in deprived communities. They have a new showroom at Labone, Accra 👍🏿😉#GhanaWeekend #WorldEarthDay pic.twitter.com/razUZ4KHDk — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) April 28, 2022

He called on environmental activists to intensify their campaigns by involving schools and allowing the younger generation to take center stage in climate discussions.

Mr. Foster said that his company is currently engaging relevant stakeholders, particularly major corporations involved in the use of plastics, to sponsor its initiative of delivering free bags to school children in deprived communities.

“We’re helping corporates to identify what their waste is, and how we can help them recycle and have a circular economy internally. Outside that, we want to make them take responsibility for their waste and come on board to support education,” he added.

Established in 2007, Trashy Bags Africa, is a social enterprise that upcycles eco-friendly bags from discarded drinking water sachets.

Over the past 15 years, the company says it has recycled over 30 million plastic sachets, which could have posed a threat to the environment.