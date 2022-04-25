The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is expected to begin sittings in the middle zone which includes the Ashanti, Bono and Bono East Regions from today [Monday, April 25, 2022].

This follows a five-day public hearing in Tamale in the Northern Region on the Auditor General’s report on pre-university educational institutions in the Upper East and Upper West Regions, which cited infractions in most of the Senior High Schools relating to the distribution of essential foods.

The Public Accounts Committee is thus expected to continue with the hearing from today till Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the middle zone.

While in the southern zone, the committee declared a court cashier wanted.

The cashier at the Twifo Praso Magistrate Court in the Central Region, Clemence Animabo, was declared wanted for allegedly embezzling over GH¢71,000 of court proceeds over a three-year period.

This came up when the Judicial Service took its turn before the Public Accounts Committee in parliament on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, said Clemence Anomabo must be made to pay back the money, and he must turn himself in or risk facing the wrath of the committee.

“The name is Clemence Animabo who was a cashier at the Twifo Praso Magistrate Court. He embezzled GH¢71,759, and he paid GH¢10,492 so the balance of GH¢61,000 is outstanding. He has absconded and is hiding from the court and the police. He is wanted by this committee. He should contact the clerk to this committee in his own interest. If he refuses to come, we will get him,” Mr. Avedzi said.