The Trades Union Congress (TUC), says the high rate of unemployment cannot be attributed to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Government officials have in recent times blamed the increasing inflation and the depreciation of the cedi among others on the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, addressing members of the TUC at an Organized Labour Pre-May Day Forum 2022, the General Secretary of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, said the unemployment crisis was prevalent in the country before these challenges started.

“The job crisis did not start with Ukraine. The job crisis predates the Ukraine war. It came before Covid-19, therefore we think it is not right to blame Ukraine and Covid-19 for every job crisis we have in this country.”

Dr. Baah also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s unwillingness to actively engage with the TUC over their concerns.

“We hardly want to strike because a strike is a very difficult thing to do. It is like war, so before we declare war we have to make sure we have a good reason. This time we had a good reason to do this. The workers of this country are suffering too much, and we should not allow it to continue.”

“Those who are in charge of this country must know that without workers, this country cannot progress. Therefore, this is the time to know that whatever they can do to support us, they should do it.”