A Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has debunked Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George’s claims that tithes and offerings will be taxed after the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy.

“Let me start by debunking the falsehood put out by Sam George. It is not true that on Sunday, if anyone wants to pay their tithe or zakat they will pay 1.5 percent e-levy. That is a complete falsehood and outright lies,” he said.

The implementation of the E-levy, which is due from Sunday, May 1, 2022, has left many anxious.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the implementer, has announced that it will proceed with the implementation but in phases.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Kumah reiterated the Ghana Revenue Authority’s readiness to implement the E-levy.

“On the issue of preparedness, GRA has said they are ready. The Ministry of Finance and government say they are ready.”

The Deputy Minister indicated that other technical challenges associated with the implementation will be subsequently addressed.

“In the last stakeholders meeting that I have been part of, there were clear technical challenges that we needed to give some more room to the telcos for them to fully integrate onto the common platform that GRA is rolling out.

“The conclusion is that we may have to extend it because the parliamentary approval came in just March and they have only April to deploy all their technical abilities to integrate fully onto the technical platform.”

On the same show, Mr. George insisted that the e-levy will affect tithes and offerings, as there is currently no special mechanism of deciphering payments that should not be taxed.

“Is the system they are deploying smart enough? Are there APIs to determine that this payment is to a charity and so it should be exempt.? On the 1st of May, when I pay my tithe, John Kumah and his boss are seeking to take a part of God’s money” he explained.