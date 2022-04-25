The Northern Regional Secretariat of the governing New Patriotic Party has excluded the Savelugu Constituency from the party’s upcoming constituency executive elections.

The election according to a memorandum from the Secretariat to all Constituency Election Committees, is scheduled for April 28, 20222, and is to begin at exactly 7:00 am for all 17 constituencies.

“Please, be informed accordingly that the elections will be held in all 17 constituencies except the Savelugu Constituency.”

This follows disagreements in the party after some party members accused executives of giving preferential treatment in the distribution of polling station elections forms in some constituencies, among others.

The Regional Secretariat has therefore asked that peace prevails in all the constituencies during and after the elections.

“The Regional Secretariat urges all aspirants and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful election across all constituencies.”