A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, says the findings and recommendations in the Bulgarian Embassy land case will guide the Ministry’s decision on the matter.

He made the comments after he received the report on behalf of the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The report was presented by Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta who was tasked to investigate the circumstances of the true ownership of a parcel of land in dispute between the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra and a private developer.

Upon receiving the report, Mr. Owusu-Bio expressed his profound gratitude to the Sole Inquirer and indicated that the contents of the report would be made available to the public.

“On behalf of Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinopor, I accept the report of the Sole Inquirer as to the terms of references 1 and 2. The Ministry will peruse the report and make public the content thereof.”

“A report on references 3, 4, and 5 will be presented later. The public is assured that the recommendations considered by the ministry as appropriate directives will be issues for their implementation.”

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana and Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, has accused the Ghanaian government of breaching the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He warned of far-reaching implications on diplomatic relationships with Ghana due to the demolition of a facility on the premises of its Embassy in Accra.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 is an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries.

The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra, was demolished by a private developer in 2017.

Yanko Yordanov, who is worried about the turn of events, called on the government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency ensure that the protocols of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations are respected.