The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constituency Elections have been suspended in two constituencies in the Bono Region due to a rainstorm.
The affected constituencies are Sunyani East and Jaman South.
The NPP Communications Director for Bono Region, Seth Asare Bediako, told Citi News they will submit a report on the development and decide on the way forward soon.
“It was a rainstorm. The wind has taken off their roof, and we did an assessment, so we are now waiting to submit a report we compiled. When we submit the report to the Assembly, it will consider how best to assist people.”
The governing NPP’s annual Constituency Delegates Conference began today.
In the Okaikoi South Constituency, some members massed up at the venue to prevent the polls from taking off.
According to them, more than 400 names had been removed from the constituency album.