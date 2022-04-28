The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constituency Elections have been suspended in two constituencies in the Bono Region due to a rainstorm.

The affected constituencies are Sunyani East and Jaman South.

The NPP Communications Director for Bono Region, Seth Asare Bediako, told Citi News they will submit a report on the development and decide on the way forward soon.

“It was a rainstorm. The wind has taken off their roof, and we did an assessment, so we are now waiting to submit a report we compiled. When we submit the report to the Assembly, it will consider how best to assist people.”

The governing NPP’s annual Constituency Delegates Conference began today.