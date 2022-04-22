Karim Hudu Mua, the spokesperson of Limann Majid, an aspiring New Patriotic Party constituency chairman in the Sissala West constituency, has denied allegations that the aspirant had a hand in the violent attack carried out on the party’s constituency Nasara coordinator.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, Karim Hudu Mua said the Limann Majid is a peace-loving person and has not in any way acted to injure or attack any of his opponents.

Following the attack on the constituency Nasara coordinator, Iddrisu Walaika earlier this week, the constituency Secretary, Abdul Rauf Zini alleged in a Citi News interview that the attack was orchestrated by Limann Majid, who wanted to contest the incumbent constituency chairman for the position.

Abdul Rauf said about eight of the persons he identified in the viral video of the attack were supporters of Limann Majid, hence is convinced that he masterminded the attack.

But Majid Limann’s spokesperson vehemently rejected the claim.

“It [the attack] is unfortunate and bad, and we vehemently condemn it. We disassociate ourselves from it, and we don’t want anybody to tag our group with that attack. We all saw the pictures the following morning on social media that our Nasara coordinator was attacked. When people are pointing accusing fingers at a nobleman like Liman Majid as the brain behind it, it is one that can be considered as very unfortunate. We know nothing about it. We heard about it, and we sympathize with the affected persons,” he said.

Karim Hudu Mua said contrary to claims by the constituency secretary that the persons identified in the video were affiliated with Limann Majid, he does not recognise any of them as being with the team.

“I also watched the video and can’t identify a single person in that particular video. I know my team members very well,” he added.

Background

A group of young men attacked the Nasara Coordinator, Iddrisu Walaika, and inflicted deep machete wounds on him.

The incident happened on Monday, April 18, 2022, between the hours of 11pm and 12am at Gwollu, the capital of the Sissala West district.

Citi News sources in the town indicate that the perpetrators, numbering about 10, pounced on the victim around the Gwollu Hospital.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently in a stable condition and responding to treatment.