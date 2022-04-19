Opposition Members of Parliament have hinted of plans to take legal action against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following allegations by one Evelyn Serwaa Broni in a live video over the weekend.

The NDC caucus in a statement signed by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the allegations raised by Madam Broni raise issues of “abuse of office, human right violations and conduct which bring the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute,” hence the need for the caucus to take action.

Madam Broni in the video, excepts of which have gone viral, was heard alleging that President Akufo-Addo and some of his assigns orchestrated a robbery attack on her and spoke about her alleged affair with the president.

The matter is already generating discussions on social media.

According to the Minority, it has obtained a copy of the full interview, which it is currently studying for legal analysis.

It gave assurances that it would inform the public of its next line of action after reviewing the interview.

Read the full statement below:

NDC Parliamentary Caucus Statement on the Nana Addo – Serwaa Broni Scandal

The NDC Caucus in Parliament has become aware of very scandalous allegations contained in an interview granted Mr. Ekow Kevin Taylor by Madam Evelyn Serwaa Broni on Easter Sunday, the 17th of April 2022. These allegations, if proven to be true, raise grave charges of abuse of office, human right violations and conduct which bring the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute.

The NDC Caucus has consequently requested and obtained a copy of the full interview in issue for further study, transcription and legal analysis. The caucus will very soon convey to Ghanaians the actions to be taken on the basis of the outcome of the ongoing legal analysis of the matter.

The caucus remains committed to holding public officers accountable to the high standards set by our constitution.

Signed,

Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader

Parliament of Ghana