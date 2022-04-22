The Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Fred Kyei Asamoah, says the government has so far invested about $119 million in upgrading technical institutions in the country.

He said the investment forms part of the government’s efforts at promoting technical and vocational education.

“Government has invested almost 119 million dollars in upgrading some 23 institutions including all our ten technical universities,” he said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Asamoah further indicated that the government had initiated a career guidance programme in various Junior High Schools to enhance students’ knowledge about technical and vocational training.

“We are setting up career guidance programmes in all the Junior Secondary Schools and we hope to extend it to the primary schools because we believe in catching them young during our programmes.”

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training was established by the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023).

The Commission aims to among other things regulate, promote and administer technical and vocational education and training for transformation and innovation for sustainable development.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has already pledged the government’s commitment to injecting more resources to Technical Vocational Education Training to make the sector attractive for the youth of Ghana.