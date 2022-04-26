As part of the commemoration of World Earth Day, Trashy Bags Africa and the United Kingdom Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), has organized a special beach clean-up exercise at the Labadi beach in Accra.

According to the Country Manager of Trashy Bags Africa, Bright Biney, over 600 pieces of plastic waste were collected by the two organizations as well as volunteers from other local businesses.

Speaking to Citinewsroom, Mr. Biney said cleaning the beach is an important exercise aimed at protecting the ocean and all organisms which depend on it.

He said Trashy Bags Africa, through its operations, is helping to mitigate climate change and environmental pollution by collecting potentially-harmful plastic waste and upcycling them into bags that can be used by school children and sold internationally.

The Executive Director of UKGCC, Adjoba Kyiama, called on Ghanaians to support efforts to minimize the effects of plastic waste on the environment through waste segregation and recycling.

According to her, plastic waste should not be disposed of together with other wastes which go to the landfill.

She said waste must be segregated to make it easier for the process of recycling to take place.

Ms. Kyiama added that the UKGCC’s partnership with Trashy Bags Africa falls in line with its business principle of supporting ethical practices to protect the environment.

She also urged organizations to strive to achieve zero-waste by adhering to sustainable practices.

Earth Day, also known as the International Mother Earth Day, is celebrated annually on April 22 to create awareness about issues such as global warming, pollution, and deforestation.

The theme for World Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest in our Planet,’ a call for businesses to shift towards sustainable & innovative practices.