Young Executive School, one of the grade ‘A’ private schools in Kasoa has honored the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for their hard work and dedication in ensuring that the school excelled at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to the Director of the school, Noble Dr. Francis Okye – Ahene Essel, the staff are worth appreciating since they all played key roles in ensuring the success of the school.

Speaking to Citi News at the award ceremony held at the school’s premises, Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour urged the staff of the school to support the leadership in achieving success.

The Minister applauded the school for its strong emphasis on maths and science education, adding that, that trend will encourage more parents to bring their wards to the school.

“I am particularly happy with the school and their interest in maths and science education. Their state-of-the-art ultramodern science lab is one that I will recommend all private schools to have. That is one reason why children from these schools find themselves in grade A schools across the country with many becoming doctors, and engineers among others,” the Deputy Education Minister said.

The Deputy Education Minister indicated the government’s support for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics education (STEM) and thus urged the school and other private schools to follow suit.

“Government over the years has invested a lot into STEM education with the introduction of STEM clubs in the various schools. This will also prepare the country for the future of robotics and artificial intelligence” John Ntim Forjour said.

The Director of the school, Noble Dr. Francis Okye-Okye Ahene Essel, indicated that the school has for the past seven years performed well and aims to be the best school in the Kasoa enclave.

“Staff of the school have helped the school achieve success for the past seven years, and they need to be commended for their hard work. We awarded some of the dedicated staff with fridges, laptops, iron, and television set among others to motivate them. At Young Executive, we are committed to ensuring that the students come first in everything,” Dr. Essel said.

He again urged students of the school to be disciplined as they have entered secondary school and raise the flag of the school higher.