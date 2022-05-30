The 2022 edition of the Citi Business Festival being organised Citi FM/Citi TV will be launched today, Monday, May 30.

This will mark the commencement of the annual month-long festival that seeks to help businesses with growth strategies.

The first week of the Citi Business Festival will hinge on the subject, “Re-imagining the Digital Economy.”

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, a forum will be held live on Citi TV at 11:00am on the topic above.

The forum is meant to explore the possibilities for business in the new business ecosystem as the world approaches the fourth industrial revolution, which is driving changes in the new digital economy.

It will be hosted by Kokui Selormey-Hanson with panel members from the Bank of Ghana, IT Consortium, ABSA Bank and MTN Ghana.

Later in the week, discussions will be centered on “Transforming business using digital technology” and “Understanding the mobile finance ecosystem”.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

On-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday. There will also be business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022.

It is also supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business Support, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).