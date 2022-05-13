The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has commenced training of some 24,000 youth under the “Youth in Innovative Agriculture Programme” under the government’s new Ghana Cares Obaatan Pa programme.

The training started on 9th May 2022, and will end on 9th June 2022.

All 24,000 applicants have so far been posted to private business incubation hubs and consultants who will take beneficiaries through the training, which will be done in batches.

The programme enlisted young people between the ages of 18 and 40 who are already into agriculture to be trained and given funding to expand their businesses.

Shortlisted applicants will receive funding and technical services support after they have gone through training and mentoring.

The Ghana CARES (Obaatanpa) programme is an audacious GH¢100 billion post-COVID programme from the government being implemented by the Ministry of Finance to stabilise, revitalise and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period.

The areas covered under this phase of the Youth in Innovative Agriculture Programme include the following Agric Business sectors:

· Vegetable Farming

· Maize Farming

· Poultry/Livestock

· Yam/cassava

· Agro Processing

This programme is part of government’s efforts toward supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into agriculture to help ensure food security and to help close our food import substitution gap.