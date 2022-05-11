The 1991-year group of Accra Academy has commissioned a 50,000 dollar project to renovate the school’s Science Resource Centre to enable it to meet the growing population of students in the school.

The President of the year group, William Nettey, in an interview with citinewsroom.com, pledged the group’s commitment to the project, saying its ultimate aim is to promote the teaching and learning of science by providing the best environment for students of the school.

He urged stakeholders in the education sector to support the development of science, technology, engineering, and technology (STEM) education, which according to him, will constitute about 75% of available jobs in the near future.

The headmaster of the school, Emmanuel Ofoe Fiamawhle, expressed gratitude to the class of 91 for adopting the project and called for government assistance to improve facilities to meet the needs of the growing number of students under its Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

Established in 1931 as a non-denominational institution, Accra Academy, is regarded as one of the most prestigious all-boys second cycle schools in Ghana.

In 2007, the school made it to the grand finale of the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition, which was won by Cape Coast’s St. Augustine’s College.