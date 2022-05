The Emergency Medical Technologists Association of Ghana, EMTAG, has charged the public to desist from pranking the emergency dispatch call centre.

According to the head of the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre, Madam Matilda Nartey, 98 percent of daily calls received at the centre are prank calls.

Madam Matilda Nartey made this known in a Citi News report.

