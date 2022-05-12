The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has kicked against a group calling itself the Concerned Spare Parts Dealers who are protesting the government’s decision to relocate them to Afienya.

The association says the current place of business has outlived its usefulness, hence, the relocation to a safe and conducive environment is in order.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council as part of efforts to decongest the capital has announced plans to relocate the traders to Afienya in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing the media, the Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Clement Boateng, said the relocation is in the interest of all.

“The security situation is bad, sanitation is not the best. Pilfering is rising., and customers can’t even get a place to park their cars to patronize our business.”

Mr. Boateng also criticized the spare parts dealers, who threatened to demonstrate if the government fails to rescind its decision to relocate them.

“It is an indictment on them. We want the whole world to know that our members are solidly behind us and are in full support of the project.”

“We cannot let this project slip out of our hands because of the selfish and parochial interest of the minority to the detriment of the majority,” Mr. Boateng said.