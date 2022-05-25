Former President John Dramani Mahama wants the governments in Africa to turn their focus on investing more in agriculture value addition and marketing of the continent’s products.

Mr. Mahama believes, “Agribusiness is one of the surest ways to leapfrog Africa from poverty to prosperity.”

“We’ve come a long way since May 25, 1963, when the OAU was formed. But we have many more steep mountains to climb.With this year’s AU Day celebration focused on Africa’s indigenous foods, diversity and nutritional value, I congratulate our farmers and urge governments and the business community to invest more in agriculture, value addition and marketing of african products,” the former President said in a statement to mark Africa Day commemerated by citizens on the continent on May 25 every year.

Africa Day marks the anniversary of the signing of the OAU (Organisation of African Unity) agreements — currently known as the Africa Union, in recognition of the struggles of Africans as well as their liberation, economic progress and development.

The founding charter of the organisation was signed in Addis Ababa on May 25, 1963.

This year’s celebration is centered on the theme; “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent”.

Below is Mahama’s post on Facebook:

We’ve come a long way since May 25, 1963 when the OAU was formed. But we have many more steep mountains to climb.

With this year’s AU Day celebration focused on Africa’s indigenous foods, diversity and nutritional value, I congratulate our farmers and urge governments and the business community to invest more in agriculture, value addition and marketing of african products.

I firmly believe #Agribusiness is one of the surest ways to leapfrog Africa from poverty to prosperity.

Happy African Union Day!!

#AUDay #Africa #Agribusiness