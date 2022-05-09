The Member of Parliament for Akrofuom Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alex Blankson, has donated office equipment to the District Education Directorate to enhance work and increase productivity and efficiency.

The items included; 2 Dell laptops, 3 HP laptops, 3 printers, 4 external drives, 2 stabilizers and a refrigerator.

This was after the MP donated chop boxes, mattresses and trunks to some 50 brilliant but needy students in the constituency last month.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the procured items to the educational directorate, Mr. Blankson said the donation was in response to calls made to him by the education directorate on their specific needs which had impeded their work.

He mentioned that the development of education in the district remains his major priority.

He said, “Human resource development remains a major asset of every country. As a Member of Parliament, I am committed to developing the Human Resource capacity of my constituency which is in sync with the objectives of the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.

He lauded the staff of the directorate for their efforts and hard work and admonished them to work diligently to improve education in the District and pledged his unflinching support to the directorate.

The District Director of Education, Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka who received the equipment on behalf of the directorate, lauded Mr. Blankson for coming to their aid at the time the office needed the equipment for their work.

He said the equipment will go a long work to enhance their efficiency.

Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom, who accompanied the MP to make the donation, advised the directorate to put the gadgets into good use to ensure their longevity.

Jacob Nyantekyi, the newly elected chairman for Akrofuom Constituency for the New Patriotic Party, was in attendance with his executives at the occasion.