The Adabraka Area of the Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-GH) held a special ordination service last Saturday, May 7, 2022, for newly appointed lay ministers of the church.

They comprised 21 Elders, 36 Deacons and 53 Deaconesses drawn from the six Districts under the Adabraka Area, namely; Abeka District, Adabraka District, Alajo District, Nii Boiman District, Nii Okaiman District and Nima District.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Nii Boiman Central auditorium, Vice President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle F.Y. Agyemang admonished the newly appointed lay ministers to help push the work of God “and not to scatter the flock”.

Speaking on the theme “The need for burden bearers,” Apostle Agyemang called for unity among the leadership of the church.

He also advised the new leaders to uphold and defend the gospel and everything the church stands for.

“You are SHIFT agenda officers, so don’t let us down. We pray that God transfers some of the burden he placed on the leadership of the church, on all of you. Learn to complement one another. Do not undermine your Pastors, but share in their vision for the church. I pray that the spirit God poured on Moses [Number 11:16-17], be poured on all of you.”

“Leadership is not lordship. Don’t lord your appointment on others, instead, see it as an opportunity to serve in God’s vineyard. The Bible says Jesus Christ humbled himself and was obedient to death, even the death on the cross. If you serve well, God will lift you up. Be an example to the flock. If you do it well, you will help lift up others to be like you,” Apostle Agyemang added.

Leadership of Local Assemblies of TAC-GH

Per the Constitution of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, lay ministers are appointed for specific Local Assemblies.

They are given the responsibilities of governing the Local Assemblies [branches of the church] into which they are called and appointed.

Per the church’s constitution, together with the District Pastors, Elders in particular, have oversight responsibility over the affairs of local assemblies. The Deaconess and Deaconesses also assist the Elders and Pastors in discharging their responsibilities.