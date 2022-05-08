The Ashaiman Circuit Court has fined Mike Kwesi Tetteh and Stephen Atila Gh₵600, or in default serve 12-month imprisonment in hard labour for disturbing public peace during a fight at a drinking spot.

Additionally, Atila was ordered to pay Gh₵2000 to Tetteh to cover his medical expenses or in default serve an additional 12-month imprisonment in hard labour.

The Court presided over by Mr. Richard Delali Anku sentenced the two after they had both pleaded guilty to charges of disturbing the public peace by fighting, and quarreling.

Additionally, Atila was charged for intentionally and unlawfully causing harm to Tetteh’s left eye.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, prosecuting, said Tetteh, 43-years-old, and Atila aged 34-years-old both reside at Community 22 Annex Ashaiman and are very close friends.

According to the prosecution, on March 15, 2022, Tetteh and Atila were together throughout the day till about 2030 hours drinking alcohol and eating together.

The prosecution said a witness in the case met Tetteh and Atila at a drinking spot at Community 22 at about 2030 hours.

The prosecution said a misunderstanding ensued between Tetteh and Atila. In the heat of the misunderstanding, Tetteh slapped Atila twice on his face, and Atila also retaliated, resulting in a fierce fight between them.

Atila caused serious harm to Tetteh’s left eye as a result of the fight. The prosecution said both Tetteh and Atila were arrested and brought before the District Crime Officer.

After interrogation, they were charged with the offenses and put before the court, which subsequently granted them bail to appear at a later date.

Chief Inspector said Atila jumped bail and went into hiding at Assin Praso.

Atila was, however, arrested and brought back to court. After the trial, they were both sentenced accordingly.