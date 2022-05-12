The Ashanti Regional Police Command has outlined some precautionary measures for persons who stand the risk of having their cars snatched by syndicates.

This comes in the wake of recent cases of car snatching in some areas in the region.

The Command said though it has arrested some syndicates in the past, bringing the menace to its barest minimum, it has recorded cases of car snatching in recent times.

It said these syndicates usually attack their victims at the entrance of their homes at gunpoint and snatch their vehicles from them.

The Command believes these measures below will nip the menace in the bud: