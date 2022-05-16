Students and authorities at the Bishop Herman College, in Kpando, say the school is reeling under poor and inadequate facilities, which they fear will lead to other problems.

The deplorable nature of one of the school’s facilities, the giant block, has compelled authorities of the school to evacuate students from the block and reassigned them to other dormitories.

The dormitories where these students have been reassigned are also overcrowded.

In an interview with Citi News‘ Desmond Selase Aggor, some students expressed worry over the state of the structure.