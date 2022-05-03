A number of artistes have been billed for the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, slated for 6th and 7th May 2022.

The programme which promises to exude pure class, glamour and valour will be held at the Grand Arena at 8 pm each night.

Award show performances have seen a new high in the last couple of years. Last year, the VGMA stage was lit with spectacular performances never experienced in Ghana.

This year’s edition promises to turn the notch higher as it readies to provide some mind-blowing and thrilling LIVE performances.

Artistes billed to perform over the 2-day festival include KiDi, Black Sherif, Mr. Drew, Cina Soul, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Akwaboah, Kelvynboy, and S3fa.

Others are Gyakie, Camidoh, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Amerado, and ‘Surprise’ acts.

The weekend will seek to Celebrate Ghanaian Excellence in Music, music content, and music commerce as the ‘toppers’ in 33 categories will be awarded based on votes from, the schemes Board, Academy, and the public.

Day 1 will see 14 award presentations, these will mainly be Technical Categories. Day 2 will see 19 other prestigious trophies handed to deserving winners.

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards; for the people, the culture, the music…produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, DSTV, Twitter, MTV Base, Media Partners, and sponsored by VODAFONE.