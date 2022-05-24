The Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Obokese Ampah, has encouraged Ghanaian youth to use the opportunity of the upcoming All-African Diaspora Education Summit ( ADES 2022) at the University of Cape Coast, to foster mutually-beneficial relationships with their counterparts in the Diaspora.

Nana Ampah, who is also the Board Chairman of the Obokese Foundation, was speaking at the launch of the All- African Diaspora Education Summit ( ADES 2022) at the University of Cape Coast.

ADES 2022 is scheduled to come off from September 19 to September 24, 2022 at the University of Cape Coast.

It is a collaborative effort between the University of Cape Coast, The African American Male Education Development & Network, and the Obokese Foundation.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Rosemond Boohene, also spoke at the launch.

She entreated African leaders in every corner of the world to come together and create the necessary structures to ensure the rapid socio-economic development of African people.

She praised Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and other relevant institutions in the country for championing and effectively executing the Year of Return program in 2019 that brought the global African community together like never before.

The President of Cosumnes River College in Sacramento, California in the United States of America, Dr. Edward Bush, participated in the launch via zoom.

He assured the host University that hundreds of scholars, researchers, and students from the African Diaspora would travel to Ghana to participate in the conference.

Dr. Bush charged all potential participants to be ready to discuss pertinent issues relating to the education of black children.

The Special Guest of Honour at the launch was Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area, and the Board Chairman of Ghana Chieftaincy Awards. He assured the Diaspora, on behalf of the Chiefs and people of Ghana, of a warm welcome to the country.

He announced that this year’s Ghana Chieftaincy Award show is planned to coincide with ADES 2022 to enable the Diaspora join hands with Ghanaians to celebrate African tradition at its best.

Nana Kwamina Kra II, Rector of Obokese University of Excellence at Asebu in the Central Region, expressed the need for political and traditional leaders to throw their weight behind the summit to help begin the vital conversation on what went wrong for Africa in an attempt to find lasting home-made solutions to our problems as a people.