The Catholic Church has announced the death of Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya, Bishop Emeritus of the Tamale Diocese.

Most Rev. Kpiebaya died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, according to a statement signed by Most Rev. Philip Nameh, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale.

Bishop Nameh who is also the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, in the statement, asked members of the Catholic Church to pray for a peaceful repose of the late Bishop.

The statement concluded that funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Most Rev. Kpiebaya was born at Kaleo in the Upper West Region on 8th September 1933.

He was ordained a priest on 8th September 1962 and Bishop of Wa on 15th March 1975.

Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya was appointed Archbishop of Tamale on 6th November 1994.