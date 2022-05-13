The Central Regional Police Command is investigating the death of a 40-year-old traditional priest, and two others, which occurred at Enyan Abowinum on May 12, 2022.

The deceased is suspected to have shot his wife, 43-year-old Abena Nyamekye, and son, Richard Tannor, 14, before shooting himself in the head when the police attempted to disarm him and have him arrested.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, the reason for his action is yet to be unravelled.

She said the suspect, before he killed himself, was making frantic efforts to find their three other children to kill them.

“One suspect Kwesi Tannoh, aged 40, has shot his wife, Abena Nyamekye, 43 and a son, Richard Tannoh, 14, in their house. The suspect was aggressively looking for the remaining three children, to kill them as well with a gun. After police persuaded the suspect to open the door and surrender himself and the gun, police heard another gunshot in the room. Police were able to force the door open and saw the wife, the son and the man lying in a pool of blood in their room.”

The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the lady of Grace Hospital morgue in Breman Assikuma, for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, three of the surviving children of the deceased couple are receiving psychological care.