Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

The vociferous Ashanti Regional Chair went past Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender, to retain his position.

Although the certified results are yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission, congratulatory messages have already been trickling in for the outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

This is the third time he is securing the seat.