CEO of Caveman watches, Anthony Dzamefe, unveiled the first of three customised 24-Karat surgical steel watches from the globally endorsed brand at the launch of former Captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan’s book, ‘LEGYANDARY.’

The watch, which is the first of the three watches dubbed “Golden 3 Legacy”, was presented at the Kempinski event on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The footballer bought the three limited editions of caveman watches for GH¢150,000 each.

The 24 Karat surgical steel watch shows the date of Gyan’s book launch, and a customised tourbillion movement featuring a 24Hr revolving jet and cowry.

The watch features a cowry-powdered constellation dial garnished with the Asamoah Gyan signature and a robust, luxurious handmade leather strap.

The watch was displayed in a lavish piano wood box signed by Baby Jet.

The watch was tailor-made for Asamoah Gyan in recognition of his legacy in Ghanaian football.

It was displayed at the book launch to the admiration of President Akufo-Addo, footballer Emmanuel Adebayor, businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and others.