Cement manufacturing company, CIMAF Ghana, has supported the 1997 old students of Prempeh College with a truckload of cement to help construct an accommodation facility for the school.

The group describes the gesture by CIMAF as a timely one, as it is expected to help complete the project later this year to coincide with its 25th anniversary.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the leading members of the 1997-year group, James Kwabena Bomfeh noted that with the increase in the number of students, there is a need for more teachers to be sent to the school, which means that getting accommodation for teachers would be vital.

He says the group then decided to assist by helping to bridge the infrastructure gap by providing the school with four 2-bedroom accommodation facilities for teachers.

“Lately, the increase in the number of students has created an imbalance in the student-teacher ratio on campus, so it has been very necessary for us based on the request from the administration and the student body to assist in that regard. In the process, we decided to solicit assistance from companies and institutions who are in the building industry. When we decided to put up the infrastructure for the teachers, the first to respond to us has been CIMAF cement, and we are so grateful to CIMAF cement for the kind gesture”.

He also called on corporate organisations to support the school in diverse ways.

“We want to also appeal to other institutions to respond to a good call”.

On his part, the Sales and Marketing Director of CIMAF Ghana, Joseph Kobina Aboo, noted that his outfit believes that coming up with such support will go a long way to support the educational sector.

“With any corporate institution, one of our major aims is to give to the society. Normally, we look at areas that will benefit society as a whole. One of the areas is education because if you support education, you support the whole nation. This is because Prempeh College has produced a president for Ghana, Chief Justice, Ministers, lawyers and engineers all over. So, we decided to support the need of the school so that the training of our future leaders can also be enhanced”.