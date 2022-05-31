The first in a series of fora to be held as part of this year’s Citi Business Festival will kick off later today, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The forum’s discussions will be on the topic, “Re-imagining the Digital Economy” and will be live on Citi TV at 11:00am.

Today’s forum explores the possibilities for business in the new business ecosystem as the world approaches the fourth industrial revolution, which is driving changes in the new digital economy.

It will be hosted by Kokui Selormey-Hanson with panel members from the Bank of Ghana, IT Consortium, ABSA Bank and MTN Ghana.

This forms part of Citi FM/Citi TV’s annual month-long Citi Business Festival which seeks to shape businesses.

Later in the week, two other topics; “Transforming business using digital technology” and “Understanding the mobile finance ecosystem” will also be discussed.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

On-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

There will also be business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022.

It is also supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business Support, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).