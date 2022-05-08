At a plush dinner organised by Citi FM/Citi TV at the Zinnia Events Center in Cantonments, mothers were celebrated for their significant roles in the lives of their children.

Dubbed ‘A Portrait of Mama’, the event offered children and families the rare opportunity to publicly honour their mothers in a unique way.

Patrons were treated to indigenous Ghanaian meals, good music, and dance, making it an experience of a lifetime.

They also had the opportunity to reciprocate the love, attention, sacrifices, and care their mothers have always given them.

‘A Portrait of Mama’ was aimed at giving individuals an opportunity to surprise their mums and tell the world what their mothers mean to them in a write-up of less than 100 words on “what they consider to be Mama’s biggest sacrifice, and how it has changed your life.”

All three top winners get an all expense paid weekend stay at the Penninsula Resort for the mothers.

They also got free tickets to the ‘A Portrait of Mama’ (Mother’s Day Dinner) for their mothers.

The event is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by The Peninsula Resort, Akosombo and Fortune Rice.