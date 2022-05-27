Ghana’s most educative literacy competition, ‘The Literacy Challenge‘ organized by Citi FM for Junior High School (JHS) students, has been opened for participation.

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts must be in participant’s own handwriting.

They must also be endorsed by a parent or guardian with full contact details.

Scripts are to be sent to the ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

Deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

The competition runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

‘The Literacy Challenge’ is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.