The most anticipated Mother’s Day dinner being organized by Citi FM/Citi TV is currently underway at the Zinna Events Center at Cantonments in Accra.

The event, Dubbed, ‘A Portrait of Mama’, has brought together families to appreciate and celebrate motherhood.

Patrons are currently being treated to indigenous Ghanaian meals, good music, and dance, making it an experience of a lifetime.

‘A Portrait of Mama’ was aimed at giving individuals an opportunity to surprise their mums and tell the world what their mothers mean to them in a write-up of less than 100 words on “what they consider to be Mama’s biggest sacrifice, and how it has changed your life.”

The three top finalists of the promotion were subsequently announced on the Citi Breakfast Show.

These three were selected from the top 10 entries that were chosen from the hundreds of entries received from participants.

All three top winners get an all-expense paid weekend stay at the Penninsula Resort for the mothers.

They also got free tickets to ‘A Portrait of Mama’ for their mothers.

The event is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by The Peninsula Resort, Akosombo and Fortune Rice.