Citi TV and Citi FM’s annual Family Consecration Service comes off today, May 2, 2022, at the North Industrial Area branch of Winners Chapel Ghana, Accra.

The service will bring together families to pray for God’s guidance, protection, and blessings for the rest of the year.

The six-hour-long service will start at 6 am and end at 12 noon.

It will be led by Citi FM/Citi TV’s Resident Pastor, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

The other members of the pastoral team, Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike Noagbewonu, will also be present to lead the congregation through powerful times of intercessory prayers.

Special prayers will also be said for relationships and families.

Every year, the Family Consecration Service kicks off the station’s Family Month activities.

The Service gives thousands of listeners and viewers the opportunity to converge and intercede on behalf of their families.

Several followers and participants in the Family Consecration service have shared various testimonies of breakthroughs from the programme.