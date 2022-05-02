Thousands of families are actively participating in Citi FM/Citi TV’s 2022 Family Consecration Service currently ongoing at the Winners Chapel Ghana, North Industrial Area-Accra.

The service, has brought families together to seek God’s guidance, protection, and blessings.

Prayers being led by the Citi FM/Citi TV pastoral team have centred on the restoration of health, finances, marriage, and many other aspects of family life.

The Family Consecration Service kicks off the station’s Family Month activities.

It gives thousands of listeners and viewers the opportunity to converge and intercede on behalf of their families.

